The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has set a 9:15 a.m. March 6 public hearing in the supervisors’ meeting room at 855 State Street in Garner. It is to receive public comments and consider a proposed $90,084 expense for needed voting tabulation system equipment.

At the Feb. 13 supervisors meeting, County Auditor Michelle Eisenman said the purchase from Henry M. Adkins & Son, of Clinton, Missouri, would consist of 12 voting machines and all related software that is necessary. It would also include training and technical support.

The debt would be made payable in annual installment payments of $30,294.67 per year over three fiscal years. The first payment would be due upon delivery of equipment and conclusion of acceptance testing, and upon the beginning of each fiscal year thereafter until the final payment is made in the fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2025.

At the hearing, the Board will accept oral or written objections from any resident or property owner of Hancock County.