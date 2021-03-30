March 25 academic awards honor FCHS students, encourage future success

March 25 was an evening of celebration in the Forest City Middle School gym, celebrating this year’s academic achievements of Forest City High School students.

An in-person awards night event was held safely amidst the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

FCHS students in grades 9-12 received academic letters for outstanding achievement. The 2021 event marks the 12th year that the Forest City Education Foundation has hosted the event.

Student motivation to attend this prestigious event has increased each year, according to Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson.

The Foundation teams up with Forest City High School annually to recognize high academic-achieving students. An academic banquet dinner is typically held every spring. This year due to COVID-19, just an awards night ceremony was held with invited students and parents participating while adhering to COVID masking and other safety protocols. However, the event was streamed online for all to see.