March 1 hearing set for Forest City's 13th Street project

Forest City North 13th Street improvements project could soon get rolling.

The Forest City Council approved a resolution setting a March 1 public hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, estimate of cost, and taking of bids for the city project.

Project engineers are Bolton & Menk. Sealed bids must be filed before 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 online via Quest CDN or in the office of the City Clerk.

The project entails construction of six-inch pavement and six-inch water main along North 13th Street, beginning at the West Halverson Street intersection and continuing north.

Other work includes storm sewer and water main improvements along the ditch west of the Halverson Street intersection. Miscellaneous work includes minor sanitary sewer improvements, erosion control, and turf establishment.

Due to federal and state government recommendations in response to COVID-19, attendance at City Hall will be limited for the 7 p.m. hearing, which will be part of the regular council meeting that night. Alternative access to the meeting will be provided electronically via Go To meeting and telephone. Written public comments may be filed or made prior to the meeting and will be recorded in the minutes.