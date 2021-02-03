March 1 hearing set for Forest City's 13th Street project

Forest City North 13th Street improvements project could soon get rolling.
The Forest City Council approved a resolution setting a March 1 public hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, estimate of cost, and taking of bids for the city project.
Project engineers are Bolton & Menk. Sealed bids must be filed before 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 online via Quest CDN or in the office of the City Clerk.
The project entails construction of six-inch pavement and six-inch water main along North 13th Street, beginning at the West Halverson Street intersection and continuing north.
Other work includes storm sewer and water main improvements along the ditch west of the Halverson Street intersection. Miscellaneous work includes minor sanitary sewer improvements, erosion control, and turf establishment.
Due to federal and state government recommendations in response to COVID-19, attendance at City Hall will be limited for the 7 p.m. hearing, which will be part of the regular council meeting that night. Alternative access to the meeting will be provided electronically via Go To meeting and telephone. Written public comments may be filed or made prior to the meeting and will be recorded in the minutes.
During community reports, Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Norma Hertzer announced that Motor Night will be held on June 6 and activities are being planned for the July 23-24 Puckerbrush Days celebration.
Other business:
• Council members approved a $20,000 pay estimate to Heartland Asphalt for completed work on the J Street Trail, Pammel Park Dump Station and Fire Hall Parking Lot Project. There is $6,803.37 retainage remaining on this project.
• Council members approved the promotion of Steve Schulze to Sanitation Lead.
• An issue with the Highways 9 and 69 traffic signals was discussed. It is thought that a fiber-optic issue that was causing the signal lights to go into default mode, rotating the four corners at a reduced “go” time, that has now been repaired. The lights at the intersection will be monitored to ensure there are no additional issues.
• Council members approved three 2020 tax abatements totaling $554,000.
