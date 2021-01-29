Mandate requires schools to offer five-day week

Due to COVID-19, the Osage Community School District has had a four-day school week for 2020-21, with virtual hours on Wednesday. The Board and superintendent Barb Schwamman want to continue that practice.

Recently, the Iowa Legislature passed a mandate that all schools must offer a five-day school week.

“We have to offer that as an option,” Schwamman said of this hot topic. “We’re going to survey families here and ask them where they’re at, and then look at that data. If it’s a lot of people, we would go back to five days a week.

“We’ve had something that’s worked. There are a lot of pros, and less cons about it. It’s a big deal, because it would affect everybody here.”

Osage is one of a few schools in northeast Iowa with a four-day week. Some of those other districts include Forest City, Riceville, South Winneshiek, MFL MarMac, Allamakee, Western Dubuque and Maquoketa.

