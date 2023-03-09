Monte Eckels, 56, of Britt is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death on March 4 in Britt.

The Britt Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the residence of 275 4th Street Southeast in Britt at approximately 7:10 p.m. There, officers encountered and detained Eckels. Inside the residence, they found the victim, who was identified as Leallen Bergman, 62, of Ventura. She was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent stab wounds.

Law enforcement officers helped keep the area near the crime scene clear and closed off nearby roads. Eckles was transported to the Winnebago County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on March 15.

A complaint and affidavit was filled with the Iowa District Court in Hancock County. Attested to by Britt Police Officer Jordan Williams, it states that, inside the residence, the defendant had malice aforethought and willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation stabbed Bergman. It notes that she died as a result of the attack.

The complaint implicates Eckels, listing reasons for probable cause as being caught in the act, identified by witnesses, near the scene of the crime, and in possession of dangerous weapons. It also cites admission statements, causing personal injury, and attempting to inflict serious injury.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Britt Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Hancock County Attorney’s Office. Additional assistance was provided by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha Police Department, Garner Police Department, and West Hancock Ambulance Service.