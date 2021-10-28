'Mama Mia!' coming to Osage

"Mama Mia!" is being presented by Osage Community High School for a show at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex auditorium.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14. Live streaming will not be available.

Ticket sales began Oct. 21, and they are available at showtix4u.com, the Osage High School office, or at the door. Price is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for five years old and younger.

For more information, go to the Osage Drama Club Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0