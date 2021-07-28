 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malmin and Spotts graduate from Upper Iowa
0 comments

Malmin and Spotts graduate from Upper Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two local students graduated from Upper Iowa University in May of 2021.

Jill Malmin of Osage graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in General Management Emphasis. Mac Spotts of Nora Springs graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in General Management Emphasis.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News