Make-A-Wish, Winnebago Industries, and RV Retailer to grant outdoor wishes

Make-A-Wish, Winnebago Industries, and RV Retailer LLC will partner to provide outdoor adventures to wishers across the country. The partnership and inaugural program will fulfill wishes and enhance experiences for children with critical illnesses.

“Make-A-Wish meets such a critical need for families, and outdoor wishes have increased dramatically throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Don Clark, President and CEO of Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries. "As an outdoor lifestyle company, we knew we could partner to play a meaningful role in bringing the positive mental and health benefits of nature to wish families.”

Winnebago Industries initially will kick off the partnership with RV Retailer. Together with Make-A-Wish, RV industry leaders will help families make lasting memories outdoors. The partnership aims to grow, bringing additional RV dealers and industry colleagues together to meet the need.

“This partnership with Make-A-Wish and Winnebago Industries will help us fulfill our higher purpose of helping families spend time together, travel across America, experience the great outdoors, pursue their dreams and create lifetime memories," President and CEO of RV Retailer Jon Ferrando said. "Our dealers have worked closely with Make-a-Wish chapters locally for years. We are thrilled to join the Winnebago Industries Foundation and Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children and families who need it most. There is nothing more fulfilling than helping these families. We are excited to see where this journey is going, and we look forward to giving back to the communities and people who need it most.”

Winnebago Industries Foundation, RV Retailer, and Make-A-Wish Foundation noted looking forward to a future of more opportunities and partnerships to fulfill children’s wishes.

“We welcome Winnebago Industries and RVR as a new partner of Make-A-Wish," Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Richard K. Davis said. "Their support will enable us to continue to grant life-changing wishes that can be a turning point for a child with a critical illness, so much so that many wish parents credit the wish with helping their child get better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0