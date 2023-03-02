After five successful years of hosting Main to Main Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, the Cedar River Complex is hanging up its proverbial medal.

Main to Main was first started in 2018, with three race divisions, a full marathon, half marathon and 10K. What was a dream became a reality with 168 participants, from all across the U.S., racing the inaugural year.

From the first year, the race only grew in numbers each year. In 2019 there were 175 runners, in 2020, 208 runners, in 2021, 263 runners and in 2022, 283 runners, which was an amazing achievement. For the race in 2019, the full marathon route became a Boston Marathon Qualified course, one of only five races in the State of Iowa to do so.

In 2020, to bring in even more participants, the 5K division was added to Main to Main. Another milestone was hit in 2022 when Main to Main became an international race with participants traveling from Canada and France.

Each year the planning for the Main to Main race, which took place in August, began in January, with the CRC staff meeting weekly to discuss details, safety, improvements and volunteers – and the list goes on.

CRC Membership Manager, Emily Ruehlow, recalls a favorite memory from a past race. “I remember the day of the race, our team coordinators had to get to the starting line to begin setting up at 2:30 a.m. One of the Osage City cops drove by and asked us what we were doing in the pitch dark at that hour. We answered him with a laugh and with the bizarre answer of ‘setting up for a Marathon!’”

Over the years, many memories have been created and a lot of new faces have come to visit our corner of the world.

“It has been a joy to show off Mitchell County, we always hear from the runners how wonderful our small towns are and how much they have to offer,” said CRC Marketing Manager, Sarah Gerbig. “My favorite part of the whole process was getting to know the runners and hearing their stories and reasons about why they run.”

The New Year brought with it a new Director to the CRC, Nicole Dodd, who has been instrumental in spearheading new projects at the community-based Complex.

“We have a lot of very exciting projects in the works at the CRC, ones that will directly benefit our community members,” Dodd said. “A few of the projects will hopefully increase tourism to Mitchell County and give people yet another reason to visit Osage. Our team is working on these new avenues for the CRC and we are looking forward to bringing them to life.

“Continuing Main to Main just isn’t feasible in addition to these projects. We decided as a core staff to discontinue Main to Main to be able to focus on other goals. Five years of successful races, with zero serious injuries is an awesome accomplishment.”

In closing, Team CRC thanked their countless volunteers, business sponsors and community members who helped throughout the last five years. A big thank you to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, First Citizens Bank, Mitchell County Regional Health Center, St. Ansgar EMS and First Responders, Osage Fire Department, Athletico, Mark’s Tractor, Goodale Custom Pumping Co., and Randy’s Neighborhood Market. They’d also like to thank the City of Osage, St. Ansgar, and Mitchell for working with them to keep the events running smoothly and safely, as well as Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm and the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors.

The Cedar River Complex is a community recreation facility located in Mitchell County, which consists of an Aquatics Center, Events Center, Fine Arts Center and Wellness Center. Its purpose is to bring people together to meet, play, learn and enjoy. For any questions, email the CRC at info@cedarrivercomplex.com.