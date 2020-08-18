'Main to Main' event bucking the trend

There was never a doubt in Gayle Nelson's mind that this year's "Main to Main" marathon would happen.
While the annual marathon that sends runners from downtown Osage to downtown St. Ansgar has grown a little each year since the first one in 2018, the still small nature of the Mitchell County event was its saving grace.
All across the country, hundreds of larger marathons and running events have become victims of the COVID-19 pandemic because they all presented logistical nightmares with the number of runners and volunteers gathered in one place.
Not the Main to Main, according to Nelson, the director of the Cedar River Complex in Osage. She believes with the small numbers and the protocols she and her staff have in place, everybody involved will be safe during the Aug. 22 event.
Nelson said registration was slow at first, casting a small shadow of doubt, but then more and more people signed up in early August and she was even more confident the event would continue.
"We're really lucky we are able to do this," Nelson said. "We're not a big event, and that was the deciding factor in making sure we held it for the third consecutive year."
According to FindMyMarathon.com, there have been close to 400 marathons across the country that have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only about half as many larger running events are still scheduled.
Their loss is Mitchell County's gain.
Nelson said that nearly 250 runners will be participating in the Aug. 22 running event – an increase from 199 in 2019 and 167 in 2018 – with most of the participants taking part in the marathon and half marathon.
"We have 17 Boston Marathon qualifiers signed up, and people are coming from all across the U.S.," she said. "One person from Mexico is registered, too.
"Because we are one of the only races left, people who are desperate to run a marathon are coming to our smaller event."
Lauren Samson is one of those signed up to run the half marathon. The avid runner who grew up in Stacyville and now lives in Atkins, said she is excited the event is still on.
She'll get an opportunity to once again run the rural roads and view the scenery of Mitchell County during her 13.1-mile run.
"Being from Mitchell County, it's cool to run throughout the county on roads you grew up driving," said the 28-year-old runner, who is participating in her third Main to Main half marathon. "It's home."
Samson says she was training to run the Des Moines Marathon, but since it went virtual-only, she decided not to participate.
Finishing in the top three in her age group the past two years, Samson was hopeful the Osage event wouldn't be canceled like others in the Midwest.
"For a lot of people training, this might be their only marathon," she said. "I'm really disappointed the larger marathons were canceled, but I'm excited this event is still a go."
For Gusty Adams, a 29-year-old runner from Saint Ansgar, the event is a chance for the communities the race will go through to shine. Adams said this will be the second time she has participated in the 10K race.
"When I initially signed up for it three years ago, I was pretty out of shape and preparing for it gave me a running schedule," she said. "It's kept me active and accountable.
"My goal is to finish, feel good, and take in the serenity and the greatness the community has to offer."
About the race
• The route for the Main 2 Main will be an out and back course. At the halfway point of the race, runners will turn around and run the same way back.
• The Main to Main marathon, half marathon and 10K are broken into 14 age divisions, ranging from 18 and under to 80 and over. The 5K race is all inclusive.
• Due to the COCID-19 pandemic, there will be separate heat times for each race. The marathon start times will be from 6:30-6:55 a.m., with five-person starts every minute. The half marathon will follow the same start procedure (7-7:25 a.m.), then the 10K (7:30-7:55 a.m.), ending with the 5K (8-8:25 a.m.).
The time adjustment is just one of the COVID protocols put in place by Nelson and race officials.
• Athletes must wear a mask/face covering at all times, except when running.
• Runners will have a cool off area in which to breathe after finishing the race. As runners leave the cool off area, they are required to wear a mask/face covering.
• Hand washing stations and sanitizer stations will be spread throughout the start/finish area.
• Six cheer stations will be located along the route, where social distancing will be observed. The route and Foothill Avenue will be closed to traffic to keep participants safe.
Nelson said that because the Main to Main is an outdoor event, COVID-19 wasn't as big a concern. Throw in the protocols in place, and the race director is confident all will be well.
"Our biggest concern is keeping runners, staff and volunteers safe and think we have a great plan in place," she said. "We need our team.
"This is a great event for the CRC and the local economy. We've seen that the last two years. It's really a community effort that connects the two cities. We really wanted to do something for Mitchell County and we've been able to do that."
For more information about the event, visit the Cedar River Complex Main to Main website.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
