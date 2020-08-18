'Main to Main' event bucking the trend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There was never a doubt in Gayle Nelson's mind that this year's "Main to Main" marathon would happen.

While the annual marathon that sends runners from downtown Osage to downtown St. Ansgar has grown a little each year since the first one in 2018, the still small nature of the Mitchell County event was its saving grace.

All across the country, hundreds of larger marathons and running events have become victims of the COVID-19 pandemic because they all presented logistical nightmares with the number of runners and volunteers gathered in one place.

Not the Main to Main, according to Nelson, the director of the Cedar River Complex in Osage. She believes with the small numbers and the protocols she and her staff have in place, everybody involved will be safe during the Aug. 22 event.

Nelson said registration was slow at first, casting a small shadow of doubt, but then more and more people signed up in early August and she was even more confident the event would continue.

"We're really lucky we are able to do this," Nelson said. "We're not a big event, and that was the deciding factor in making sure we held it for the third consecutive year."