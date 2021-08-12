Main 2 Main races to the finish line

Gayle Nelson is director of the Cedar River Complex in Osage. She is also the creator of the Main 2 Man Marathon. It is her baby, and the older it gets, the more it grows.
Somewhere in the back of the CRC is the marathon room. Empty in January, the hay is now in the barn, with Nelson walking a cow path to the back. There are stacks of salty chips, a staple of runners, as well as other race necessities such as water bottles rising in towers.
This year the logo is a pig. In 2020 it was corn, and a cow the year before that. In 2021, Nelson has broken out a marathon belt, designed in the style of boxing. It is the spoils of winning a marathon. She slings it around her waist:
“I always thought wrestling belts were the coolest thing in the world,” she said.
Organizers could use the race’s megaphone to shout, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” and the look would be complete.
Planning for the Main 2 Main is a marathon in itself. Organization for the Aug. 21 event began in January.
This is the fourth year for the race. While the Boston Marathon was canceled during the epidemic, the isolation caused by COVID-19 made 2020 a record year for the Main 2 Main. Runners from 28 states – and one from Mexico City – descended upon Mitchell County for a grand total was 262 athletes.
Ironically, it was Mitchell County’s small population that allowed the race to go on. The field of athletes did not run in the thousands, allowing runners to keep their distance from each other.
Of all the potential problems of hosting a marathon during a pandemic, the worst thing that happened was lightning delaying the race.
In 2021, signups have decreased, but it is still a good year – 227 runners. With last-minute additions, Nelson hopes to break the 250 mark. Online registration has closed, but the public can still sign up by calling the CRC at 641-832-3600.
26.2 miles
One of the athletes in 2021, Andrea Lytle Peet, will be running for a special reason. A few years back, Peet was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. According to a press release from Team Drea Foundation, which she founded in 2019, Peet set the goal of completing a marathon in all 50 states. The Main 2 Main would add Iowa to her list.
“There’s something unforgettable about crossing the finish line of a race you weren’t at all sure you could do," she said in the release. "I want that feeling as many times as I can get it – and through my journey I hope to encourage as many people as possible to appreciate what their bodies can do.”
A documentary film crew is following Peet across the country as she inches closer to her goal. If all goes as planned, her journey will end next year in Alaska.
Another 2021 participant, Lauren Samson, is a veteran. She has participated in every Main 2 Main half marathon since its inception. After hearing about the race from her friend Nelson, Samson was ready to break out her running shoes.
“When Gayle first suggested starting Main 2 Main, I knew I’d find a way to participate every year,” Samson said. “It’s a great experience and I hope everyone else gets involved as it grows.”
Samson says the Main 2 Main is unique, and its small size provides the opportunity to run competitively in a variety of distances – giving athletes like her a chance to finish first. Its size also allows the field to run a course that is not cramped.
”It’s local and close to home for me,” Samson said. “It’s nice seeing lots of familiar faces and it’s easy to get to. Unlike other marathons, it’s primarily in the country and runs through three small towns.
“Very few towns get to host an event like this, especially towns of our size. I encourage everyone to get involved, whether it’s through running, volunteering, or just showing up to cheer people on. How often do you get to see someone finish a 26.2 mile race?”
Her favorite year was during the lockdown.
“Most marathons were canceled due to COVID-19, but because of the smaller size of the Main 2 Main, it continued,” Samson said. “This brought out a lot of marathoners who were trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon, since Main 2 Main is a Boston marathon qualifying race.
“It was fun to see all the serious marathoners traveling from all over the country to participate. There were even international runners. I also ran my fastest half last year and finished first in my age group.”
Boston Marathon
In a CRC brainstorming session four years ago, looking for something bigger for the community, Nelson introduced her idea of the Main 2 Main. It intrigued her colleagues. While she had considered a triathlon, she settled on a marathon.
“We wanted to do an event that was bigger and more challenging,” Nelson said. “I just had a crazy idea. It came out of nowhere."
The race is so named because the course stretches from Main Street in Osage to Main Street in St. Ansgar. In the beginning, Nelson mapped the marathon on Google Maps.
The first – and biggest – concern about the marathon was getting runners from one point to another safely. The first year, the roads on the marathon’s path were not completely closed, Nelson said. It was a learning experience.
“Thankfully, Rich Brumm was there and saw the traffic,” Nelson said of Mitchell County’s engineer. “From then on, we’ve gotten the roads closed. That’s huge for runner safety.”
In turn, this safety – as well as its accuracy in course distance – allowed the Main 2 Main to become USATF-certified in 2019. That means if an athlete runs a good enough time, they become qualified for the Boston Marathon.
“We wanted more people to come to our marathon,” Nelson said. “This was the next level up.”
Main 2 Main now uses a professional timing system. Last year they added a 5K in an attempt to attract more local participants.
Nelson touts the race's affordability and the ease of finding lodging. She is also amazed by the number of volunteers who run water stations, direct intersections and set up barricades.
“There’s one water station at Mitchell – the Cowbell Choir – they dress in choir robes with cowbells and an accordion player to keep runners entertained,” Nelson said. “Every year they add something. They haven’t told me what they’re going to do at their water station this year. I think all water stations have fun cheering runners."
While it is work for Nelson, she also takes a moment to appreciate its beauty.
“Our team pays attention to detail," she said. "But you also have to soak it in."
The day of the race, they get up at 2:30 a.m. to put up the barricades. By the end of the day, it is a sigh of relief, a mixture of exhilaration and exhaustion.
“It’s inspiring to know our little rec center in Osage, Iowa can put on a big event to draw people in from out of state,” Nelson said. “It’s inspiring to watch someone run 26.2 miles.”
