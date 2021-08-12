Main 2 Main races to the finish line

Ironically, it was Mitchell County’s small population that allowed the race to go on. The field of athletes did not run in the thousands, allowing runners to keep their distance from each other.

Of all the potential problems of hosting a marathon during a pandemic, the worst thing that happened was lightning delaying the race.

In 2021, signups have decreased, but it is still a good year – 227 runners. With last-minute additions, Nelson hopes to break the 250 mark. Online registration has closed, but the public can still sign up by calling the CRC at 641-832-3600.

26.2 miles

One of the athletes in 2021, Andrea Lytle Peet, will be running for a special reason. A few years back, Peet was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. According to a press release from Team Drea Foundation, which she founded in 2019, Peet set the goal of completing a marathon in all 50 states. The Main 2 Main would add Iowa to her list.

“There’s something unforgettable about crossing the finish line of a race you weren’t at all sure you could do," she said in the release. "I want that feeling as many times as I can get it – and through my journey I hope to encourage as many people as possible to appreciate what their bodies can do.”