MacKenzie Willmert, friends eager to compete in July 15 Little Miss at fair

“She loves camp and she loved those boxes,” Cassie said. “That was just for her.”

Cassie brings a family history of competing in the Little Miss contest and queen contest at the Winnebago County Fair. She competed in the Little Miss contest in the late 1990s and was crowned Winnebago County Fair Queen in 2008. Native to Thompson, Cassie and Logan Willmert (MacKenzie’s father) have lived in Buffalo Center for the past four years.

“I loved competing in Little Miss when I was her age,” Cassie said. “She saw her really good friend Bailey Newton of Buffalo Center compete in it two years ago. She has been asking, ‘when can I do it?’ ever since.”

MacKenzie successfully completed kindergarten in the North Iowa School District last year and will be starting first grade this fall. She has had just the right dress for Little Miss selected for a while. It is a teal, sort of cyan-blue and green colored, dress with sparkles. It is her favorite sparkly dress.

“It’s a baby blue color with green, blue, and pink sequins,” MacKenzie said. “I’ve worn it, but only a few times. It’s like a Christmas dress that I get to wear about once a year.”