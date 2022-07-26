Maas is voted to commander of American Legion Post 121 in Forest City

Veronica Maas, retired Army medical specialist, was recently voted to commander of Forest City American Legion Post 121. Maas has been serving the American Legion for 14 years.

She was the local Legion historian for 10 years and served as the first vice commander for one year. Maas is the first woman to be voted into the commander position at Legion Post 121.

Born and raised in Garner, Maas has lived in Crystal Lake for 36 years. She graduated in 1973 from Garner High School. The day after graduation, she was inducted into the U.S. Army and served as an Army medical specialist during the Vietnam era from 1973 to 1976.

Maas is a longtime advocate for veterans and is interested in their stories. She said she wants current generations to remember and learn from the veteran experience.

“I am honored and privileged to be voted into this position to better serve my fellow veterans," Maas said. "I look forward helping the Legion become more involved with the community.”

American Legion Post 121 in Forest City assists and supports veterans from all service branches of the United States Military. The Forest City American Legion currently has 78 members.

The local Legion offers Honor Guard Services at funerals and charters local Boy Scouts Troup 418. Local members host pancake breakfasts on the first Sunday of every month throughout the year. This offers Legion members the ability to raise money to support veterans.