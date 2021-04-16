Lutheran Services to host Q&A on Host Homes program

Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) is hosting a virtual information session on its Host Homes program.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, April 27, with two time options from noon to 12:30 p.m. and 6 – 6:30 p.m. By moving into a private family home with a specifically-selected “mentor,” individuals in the Host Homes program will receive more personalized care than others who find success in supported group living. The information session will focus on how Iowans can become a mentor for our neighbors with disabilities.

The session is open to anyone across the state who is interested in learning more about the program.

Host Homes coordinators will provide information on what a Host Home is, why it is a critical service offered in our community, and how it can benefit all involved.

Those interested in attending the virtual session can register at LSIowa.info/39fuKHB. More information on the Host Homes program is also available at LSIowa.org/HostHomes.

