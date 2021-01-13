Lucky number 1,000: Osage senior Danielle Johnson passes milestones in volleyball, basketball

With Sidney Brandau taking on the role of primary scorer a season ago, Johnson still was able to average over 14 points per game last year. While new players filled in and became comfortable in their new roles, Johnson shined early this year.

“Early this season it made me realize that as an individual, I had to put more points up,” Johnson said. “But our team is coming around and we’re really getting that chemistry and everybody’s putting points up right now. I think we’re playing really well right now.”

Johnson isn’t the only one at Osage passing career milestones. As it turns out, the past two years at Osage have been some of the best the town has ever seen athletically.

Multiple wrestlers from a state champion wrestling team last year have passed 100 or 150 career wins this year, and Johnson’s teammate, Ellie Bobinet, passed 1,500 career assists during her volleyball season.

“Being a Mitchell county native, you always see Osage boosting a lot of talent with athletes and talented people in general,” Osage volleyball coach Bryan Tabbert said in a prior interview. “I think it’s just part of that culture of success at Osage that no matter what it is whether it’s sports, music or FFA, to do your best and give what you can.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

