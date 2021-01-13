Lucky number 1,000: Osage senior Danielle Johnson passes milestones in volleyball, basketball

For Osage senior Danielle Johnson, the number 1,000 has some meaning.
The standout basketball player and University of Northern Iowa volleyball commit recently became the second player in Osage girls basketball history to pass the 1,000 career point marker. Johnson joins Railey Sullivan as the only other player to reach the milestone.
Outside of her basketball accomplishment, she is also the only player in Osage school history with over 1,000 career points in basketball and over 1,000 career kills in volleyball.
"It's a pretty cool feeling to know that I have accomplished 1,000 points in both sports knowing that my hard work has paid off over the years," Johnson said.
With Johnson as one of the team’s leaders, the Osage girls basketball team finished second at the state tournament last year, while the Osage volleyball team won the school’s first-ever state championship this fall.
Now, the Class 3A No. 6 Green Devils are looking for another trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this winter. Averaging 21.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, Johnson is a big reason why Osage is 9-1 this season.
“She’s just gifted, she’s smart and she’s played since she was a freshman,” Osage head coach Chad Erickson said. “She’s got a lot of games under her belt and she knows how to score. She’s just a tough matchup. She can play inside and she can play outside.”
With Sidney Brandau taking on the role of primary scorer a season ago, Johnson still was able to average over 14 points per game last year. While new players filled in and became comfortable in their new roles, Johnson shined early this year.
“Early this season it made me realize that as an individual, I had to put more points up,” Johnson said. “But our team is coming around and we’re really getting that chemistry and everybody’s putting points up right now. I think we’re playing really well right now.”
Johnson isn’t the only one at Osage passing career milestones. As it turns out, the past two years at Osage have been some of the best the town has ever seen athletically.
Multiple wrestlers from a state champion wrestling team last year have passed 100 or 150 career wins this year, and Johnson’s teammate, Ellie Bobinet, passed 1,500 career assists during her volleyball season.
“Being a Mitchell county native, you always see Osage boosting a lot of talent with athletes and talented people in general,” Osage volleyball coach Bryan Tabbert said in a prior interview. “I think it’s just part of that culture of success at Osage that no matter what it is whether it’s sports, music or FFA, to do your best and give what you can.”
