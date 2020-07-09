Lucky goose gets a second chance thanks to some helpful humans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An injured gosling is on its way to recovery, thanks to the efforts of attentive, local cyclists.

Mo and Erica Abdi were riding their bikes one evening near Ventura Marsh in late June, when they noticed something amiss with a young goose standing near a popular fishing spot along Clear Lake.

The bird was hopping on one foot and shivering. It also appeared to be much smaller than its siblings. As the daylight started to fade, the Abdis grew more concerned for the distressed animal, and decided to intervene.

“The sun was setting and it was getting darker,” said Mo, who is a doctor at MercyOne North Iowa. “I felt really bad for this baby bird. Ever since I raised a Japanese Quail while in medical school, I have been fond of most birds. They have interesting personalities and are more intelligent than we give them credit [for.]”

Because it was after hours on a Friday, Mo and Erica weren't able to reach anyone local who could help the youngster. So, the Abdis turned to Google for ideas, where they discovered the Iowa Bird Rehabilitation Center in Des Moines.

The center instructed the couple how to move the bird, and Mo spent the rest of the evening watching YouTube videos about catching wild geese. The Abdis came back the next morning to put their plan into action.