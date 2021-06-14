Lt. Gov. Gregg urges Hancock County GOP to keep striving for family values

Hancock County Republicans held their first annual Red, White, Blue and You family values fundraiser on June 13 at 99 Bottles Winery in rural Garner, welcoming Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg as their primary speaker.
Event organizer Jim Nelson of Britt said there has been a need to start an annual event for the local county GOP to help protect and preserve conservative rights and values.
“We plan on having this every year now,” he said. “We probably started planning this event in earnest in March and we have been at it pretty hard the last month and a half in bringing this together. We have thought about this for a long time.”
Sally Bergman and Gene Guenther led the Pledge of Allegiance. Nelson led everyone in prayer and introduced Gregg, saying “we’re really grateful to have him here today.”
Gregg thanked Sen. Dennis Guth and Sen. Tamara Scott, Republican National Committee Representatives for Iowa, who were the other special guests at the event.
“Kim Reynolds sends her regards,” Gregg said. “I’m proud to represent her and our team.”
He thanked event organizers for all their hard work, Hancock County voters and volunteers.
“Thank you for your support at the ballot box,” Gregg said. “We had outstanding support here in 2020."
Gregg cited how 2018 was a tough year for Republican governors across the Midwest, but not in Iowa. Reynolds became the first woman elected to the state’s highest office in November 2018.
“On election night, we were down about 30,000 votes and it was getting late,” Gregg said. “Then rural Iowa votes came in, Hancock County votes came in. We thank you for the opportunity to serve you.”
He said Republicans can never become complacent or presume Iowa will remain a red state. He said that he and Gov. Reynolds ran to govern and lead and cited some recent fruits of her leadership.
“We are empowering parents with more power and more choice in educating their children,” Gregg said. “We are providing more flexibility on private enrollment and important legislation was passed on charter schools.”
Gregg said Iowa Republicans helped accelerate previously passed tax cuts by removing triggers for the cuts, so taxpayers can know what they will be paying and realize lower tax rates.
He also noted that they helped finally defeat the “death tax” at the state level in Iowa, helped spur a constitutional amendment to protect the sanctity of human life, increased broadband investments in rural Iowa, and supported a “back-the-blue bill” that passed.
“We are not going to defund the police in Iowa,” Gregg said. “We are going to protect the police because they protect us every day. We have done all of this with a budget that’s balanced with reserves at maximum.”
He contrasted Republicans' record with members of the other major political party.
“Democrats have revealed themselves as the party of open borders and closed schools,” Gregg said. “They want to expand the Supreme Court to take away the voice of the people and increase taxes – socialism. We can’t stand for that.”
He said he never imagined how a global pandemic would so clearly show who is prepared to lead in so many areas.
“Leadership matters,” he Gregg said. “2020 showed us it matters. I’m so proud every single day to stand side by side with Kim Reynolds. I think she handled this pandemic excellently. I think history will shine favorably on the decisions that were made.”
As quickly as he arrived and fired up the local party leaders, Gregg personally acknowledged many of them. He then departed to help with Boys State at Camp Dodge in Johnston on the same evening, advocating that the efforts of all Republicans never cease.
“We cannot rest on our laurels,” Gregg said. “We have to keep doing that hard work."
Nelson acknowledged Mark and June Newman and 99 Bottles Winery for the use of their facility for the fundraiser rally. Food and bottled water was offered to everyone, with free-will donations collected. Kam and Travis Ostwald of Thompson manned a snow cone trailer for guests on a hot evening.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.