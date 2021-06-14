Lt. Gov. Gregg urges Hancock County GOP to keep striving for family values

He contrasted Republicans' record with members of the other major political party.

“Democrats have revealed themselves as the party of open borders and closed schools,” Gregg said. “They want to expand the Supreme Court to take away the voice of the people and increase taxes – socialism. We can’t stand for that.”

He said he never imagined how a global pandemic would so clearly show who is prepared to lead in so many areas.

“Leadership matters,” he Gregg said. “2020 showed us it matters. I’m so proud every single day to stand side by side with Kim Reynolds. I think she handled this pandemic excellently. I think history will shine favorably on the decisions that were made.”

As quickly as he arrived and fired up the local party leaders, Gregg personally acknowledged many of them. He then departed to help with Boys State at Camp Dodge in Johnston on the same evening, advocating that the efforts of all Republicans never cease.

“We cannot rest on our laurels,” Gregg said. “We have to keep doing that hard work."

Nelson acknowledged Mark and June Newman and 99 Bottles Winery for the use of their facility for the fundraiser rally. Food and bottled water was offered to everyone, with free-will donations collected. Kam and Travis Ostwald of Thompson manned a snow cone trailer for guests on a hot evening.

