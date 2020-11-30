Lowell Tesch's run comes to an end

“I didn’t know what an auditor does,” Tesch said.

As a member of the Osage City Council, he was familiar with public office. However, he had never campaigned before. There were no debates or political posters, no vicious ads, only a walk from door to door, shaking hands.

After Mitchell County elected him to office, he crammed for several months to prepare.

One of his goals was to be kind.

“I relied on the staff and on the people who had been there. You can’t do it all yourself, you run as a party," Tesch said. "I’ve been a registered Republican for a lot of years. Independent at one point. The job doesn’t entail that you are a certain party. The job we do running elections is a non-partisan thing. We’re here to serve and work with the citizens.

“It’s been a privilege to represent Mitchell County. I’m going to miss my staff, but I’m not going anywhere.”

Rachel Foster will take his place in the courthouse.

Tesch's office has organized every election in Mitchell County for the past two decades. The 2020 ballot was the first where Iowans did not have the option to vote straight ticket.