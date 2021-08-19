Low-interest loan drought assistance available in Hancock, Winnebago Counties

Small non-farm businesses in Hancock and Winnebago counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans offset economic losses caused by drought, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disasters and businesses directly impacted by the disasters,” Garfield said.

Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, which could have been met had the disasters not occurred.

By law, SBA makes economic injury available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary made the Iowa declaration impacting Hancock, Winnebago, and other counties on Aug. 10.