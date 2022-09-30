Loren Stene finds art in all things

Loren Stene is an artist. It just took him awhile to realize it.

Welding was once his craft – bending metal and binding it together with beads to haul grain on the farm, where he is busy this year with his 55th annual harvest.

A decade ago, a trip to Mexico illuminated the artistic path before him, leading from the last row of soybeans to his intarsia shop. This September was his 10th anniversary working with wood.

Intarsia

At 75, Stene keeps his mind sharp and his body active.

In the agricultural offseason, he works out in his at-home gym to stay in shape for the most difficult months of farming. He reads two novels every week. But his work as an artist combines both mind and body, as he wields a circular saw to create images out of wood.

His artwork is called intarsia, a derivative of a Latin word that means to insert. In the 1500s, monks worked images from wood to gain favor with the Pope.

On his week-long journey to Mexico, at the airport in Minneapolis, Stene saw intarsia on display and was immediately smitten. Before he left the United States, he decided he had found his artistic calling.

Stene learned from a book. While he creates from pattern, he uses the world around him to inform his work. In Arizona, where he winters five months out of the year, his neighbor’s horses show him how to transform the patterns of their muscle into a picture.

When he is searching for wood to use in his art, he finds clouds already existent in the grain.

In one instance, where he cut a picture of Willie Nelson, he added plywood to the work while looking in the mirror, feeling his own jowls to get it just right.

Intarsia is a puzzle. Not everything fits. It takes a skilled eye to cut here and trim there until the artist is satisfied with what he has created.

“The picture is an illusion,” Stene said. “You have to make it look as real as possible.”

And every picture tells a story, becoming through symbolism more than just a picture, from the Last Supper to a striped zebra. While giving tours of his gallery, he explains each work’s meaning to wide-eyed children and seasoned connoisseurs of art. Occasionally he makes a sale.

Teacher

If he had not become a farmer, Stene believes he would have been a teacher – at the same time, he has, if fact, become an art instructor, as he has four students from across the country learning the craft of intarsia under his care.

“Being an artist was the last thing I’d ever guess I’d end up doing,” Stene said.

However, there was precedent in his family. His grandfather was a painter and a sculptor in his hometown of Lake Mills. Stene also has a granddaughter who is a talented artist.

While Stene grew up on a dairy farm near Lake Mills, his family’s agricultural heritage stretches back 600 years to the fjords of Norway. His son, Andrew, is in the process of becoming the next generation in this long line.

“I’m just going from being in charge to running the combine for free because I enjoy it,” Stene said. “There isn’t much of a transition except who’s the boss.”

When he was young, Stene’s father retired early and took over the farm. After one semester of college at Waldorf University, Stene entered the National Guard during the Vietnam War, serving stateside as an instructor.

“It was the right thing to do at the time,” he said.

Stene has recently shown work for the Cedar Arts Fest in Osage, which marked its second anniversary this September. For 10 years, since the beginning of his venture into intarsia, he has displayed at the Mitchell County Fair.

“The people there are so welcoming to artists, myself included,” Stene said of the Cedar Arts Fest.

“Loren (Stene) is willing to talk to anyone about his work,” said Pat Mackin, Chair of the Fine Arts Council. “I’m impressed by its quality and uniqueness, as well as by his enthusiasm for it.”

This year, as Stene displayed his artwork at the Leeman Education Center, Mitchell County native John Ridgway Walker and his wife – returning home from Chile – introduced themselves. Walker’s son Joshua Stuart Walker is a contemporary abstract painter in the capital of Santiago.

The Walkers invited Stene to dinner so they could discuss art. For Stene, it was a crossing of the fence, an affirmation of his work.

As they shared ideas, Walker’s wife discovered that Stene’s grandfather might be a cousin – therefore the same artistic branch that led to Joshua Stuart Walker also led to Stene.

“It’s fun to have your eyes opened, and to not just think about corn and beans,” Stene said.

Rushmore

Stene’s first four students saw his artwork, and were intrigued enough – from their homes in Osage, Arizona, South Dakota and Minnesota – to search out Stene and ask for his help. After Stene showed them their first patterns, it wasn’t long before they wanted more.

The first lesson was making sure their sawblades were square. The journey spirals outward from that first cut. Order must be kept as the pieces come together.

Stene’s two workshops are in Arizona’s horse country and on the Cedar River in St. Ansgar.

Before intarsia, the most he had worked with wood was building a white-board fence. He leaves the construction business to his sons, who led him to Mitchell County when they built houses in the area. In St. Ansgar, he bought 10 lots and moved to his new home.

“The people were so welcoming,” Stene said. “We added on to the cabin so we could live there year-round.” One of those additions was his Iowa workshop. His gallery is in Carpenter.

One of his works of art, a zebra and its many stripes, totaling 1,200 pieces of wood, took him 270 hours to complete. After a career spanning 200 wooden dioramas, Stene prefers the more difficult work. If it is not a challenge, it is not worth undertaking. After 7,000 total hours of intarsia, Stene has encountered every problem imaginable.

The next height he plans to scale is Mount Rushmore.

“I found some wood from a log laying in a river for 100 years,” Stene said. “It absorbed the sediments into the grain, and it has striations that look like stone.”

He paid a pretty penny for it in Webster City.

Mount Rushmore will be his winter project for state fair displays next summer. Every year, he shows two works of art in fairs, including in the states of Arizona, Iowa and Minnesota. At every state fair where he has displayed, he has received both first and second prize.

As Stene explains, it is the small details that make the picture good. He works during the day and reads by night. He looks forward to every morning, and he grew up where being industrious was the expectation – he celebrated his 75th birthday this September by running beans. He prides himself on being well-read. He is still in love with agriculture, noting it is more enjoyable since he paid off his farm.

But there is more to come. At work or play, Stene sees art in all things. It keeps his mind sharp as he moves toward the next stage of life.

“Time flies so fast because I’m always looking forward and not backward,” Stene said.