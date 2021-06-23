Looft leads all 30 laps to take $2,500 MaxYield Seed SportMod Nationals prize

The driver with the most Karl Kustoms Northern SportMod feature wins plugged his way to his biggest win on June 22 at the Hancock County Speedway in Britt.
Matt Looft led all 30 laps of the MaxYield Seed SportMod Nationals from his outside row one start, outrunning Colby Fett following a late restart to take the $2,500, according to a press release.
“That was the highest paying win I’ve ever had so that was pretty cool,” Looft said following career win number 175 in the division. “I finally got a good draw. I wasn’t quite sure where I needed to be but I kept plugging along in the same line.”
Looft is native to and lives in Swea City, but races in Britt frequently.
Running the top line in the first set of turns and the bottom groove in the second, Looft stayed in front following a couple of key early restarts, first denying Jake Sachau, then keeping Jared Boumeester in check the release stated.
Fett passed four cars in making a big move to third and got to second on the restart with five laps left. He challenged the rest of the way but could not deny Looft the win.
Looft’s best SportMod Nationals finishes had been fourth in 2017 and fifth in 2018. Tuesday’s win was also his third in his last three starts and eighth of the season.
“It was a pretty good night,” said Looft, planning to display the latest addition to his trophy collection with all his IMCA national championship hardware.
According to the release, Fett had started 11th; Jayden Schmidt was also a plus nine on the night in finishing third. Shane Paris and Boumeester completed the top five.
Justin Klynsma raced from 24th starting to seventh, and defending race winner Alec Fett was ninth.
Nick Meyer and Troy Swearingen both won for the second time this season at Hancock County in the IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars. Josh Sidles’ IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock victory was his fourth of 2021 at Britt.
Jaedon Erickson was the Mach-1 Sport Compact winner.
SportMod Feature results – 1. Matt Looft; 2. Colby Fett; 3. Jayden Schmidt; 4. Shane Paris; 5. Jared Boumeester; 6. Cam Reimers; 7. Justin Klynsma; 8. Jake Sachau; 9. Alec Fett; 10. Vern Jackson; 11. Timothy Warner; 12. George Nordman; 13. Mathew Hanson; 14. Rocky Caudle; 15. Miles Morris; 16. George Curry; 17. Tony Rialson; 18. Alex Smith; 19. Ryan King; 20. Nate Chodur; 21. Joe Reetz; 22. Doug Cook; 23. Nate Whitehurst; 24. Nate Albrant.