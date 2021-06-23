Looft leads all 30 laps to take $2,500 MaxYield Seed SportMod Nationals prize

The driver with the most Karl Kustoms Northern SportMod feature wins plugged his way to his biggest win on June 22 at the Hancock County Speedway in Britt.

Matt Looft led all 30 laps of the MaxYield Seed SportMod Nationals from his outside row one start, outrunning Colby Fett following a late restart to take the $2,500, according to a press release.

“That was the highest paying win I’ve ever had so that was pretty cool,” Looft said following career win number 175 in the division. “I finally got a good draw. I wasn’t quite sure where I needed to be but I kept plugging along in the same line.”

Looft is native to and lives in Swea City, but races in Britt frequently.

Running the top line in the first set of turns and the bottom groove in the second, Looft stayed in front following a couple of key early restarts, first denying Jake Sachau, then keeping Jared Boumeester in check the release stated.

Fett passed four cars in making a big move to third and got to second on the restart with five laps left. He challenged the rest of the way but could not deny Looft the win.