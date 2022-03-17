Longtime show director Ruble's hobby passions shape Heritage Park shows

The late Jerred Ruble of Hanlontown was synonymous with Heritage Park in Forest City at its conception and across a 21-year history.

His influence at the park will carry into the future through his classic steam engines, tractors, and equipment from an earlier era, as well as his foundation that continues to provide monetary support and equipment.

The contributions of the park’s longtime show director, who passed away in February, were prominent from the start. He was one of a number of area stream threshing show organizers that merged together to form premiere events in Forest City around the turn of century.

“He had an annual steam threshing festival at his farm in Hanlontown before he came together with us here,” said Heritage Park vice chair and new show director Wyndham Sellers. Jerred was on hand for the park’s first show and so was Sellers.

“Jerred started to gather tractors and equipment quickly,” Sellers said. “He had a very extension collection of steam engines, gas tractors, prairie tractors, threshing machines, and more. It has all been used at Heritage Park a lot.”

Jerred worked the annual Heritage Park Steam Threshing and Heritage Festival shows. He was instrumental in forming the park’s steam school, which teaches people how to properly use and maintain steam engines. It is still going strong today with classes for beginners and more advanced operators.

“Jerred helped us establish rules for what it takes to run engines safely,” Sellers said. “It’s always safety first here.”

Heritage Park harkens back to an earlier era, preserving America’s rural heritage on a 91-acres site on the south edge of town. It is a member of the Winnebago County Historical Society.

“Heritage Park is about maintaining the significance, entertainment, teaching, and learning of the past, providing an environment for the preservation of history,” Sellers said. “Jerred helped the park grow from being a field to become what it is today.”

The park is lined with historical treasures relocated to the grounds, including church, gas station, sawmill, barns, houses, cabins, shops, and so much more. Sellers fondly recalled Jerred ceremoniously hauling a house onto the grounds with a steam engine.

“Jerred had a passion for this stuff,” he said. “He just loved it. A significant number of his pieces carry on at Heritage Park. Most of the big tractors here are still his.”

The park will carry on shows without Jerred overseeing one of its first Oliver/Hart Parr national shows of local interest (Charles City built) on June 17-19.

“He was a very successful guy with widely varied interests from hi-tech, to antique farm equipment, to music,” park board member Dave Kingland said. “He was one of the founders of Heritage Park, back in about 1999. He has some very rare pieces of equipment. Jerred, and wife Eileen, formed a foundation which will support Heritage Park into the future.”

In his collection are multiple large steam engines, early prairie tractors that sit high off the ground, Rumely oil pull tractors, and Nichols & Shephard, Minneapolis, Twin Cities, and Flour City brand “very rare tractors,” according to Sellers.

The Austin, Minnesota, native regularly participated in the Steamerama steam show in Moscow, Minnesota, as a young boy. Sellers said his father got him started on tractors at an early age and his passion for them endured throughout his 75 years. The computer science major and his business partners founded TeamQuest Corporation in Clear Lake in 1991.

Jerred’s late wife, Eileen, passed away just days after him in February. However, their influences will continue to be remembered and appreciated by their Heritage Park friends and the many people that his lifelong hobbies continue to attract.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

