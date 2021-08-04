Longtime hardware store owners, Murras keep grocery, deli in Buffalo Center

Doug and Barb Murra believe small businesses are crucial to the success of communities.

On May 23, 2017, the couple followed through on that sentiment when Jeff Johnson of Buffalo Center sold Johnson’s Foods to the Murras. They, in turn, renamed the grocery store “Main Street Market.”

At the time, when no one else displayed an interest in buying Johnson’s store, the Murras had also looked into the possibility of taking ownership of another business, feeling it was crucial for the town to maintain a grocery store.

Barb worked at the local hardware store for 15 years before she and her husband purchased the now Murra Hardware in March 2009.

“Having the hardware store made me realize how important businesses are to keep the community going, and we wanted to keep little Buffalo Center going,” Barb said.

According to Barb, the transition of ownership was “easy,” especially since the couple kept the grocery manager. This allowed for Barb to put her focus on baking goods in the morning and running the deli.