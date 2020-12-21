Longtime friends forced to cancel annual celebration

This Christmas season will look much different for two longtime neighborhood friends this year.
Royce Tack and Leo Chisholm, and their wives, had celebrated during the Christmas season for the past 53 years, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health issues, their party has been officially postponed this year.
While both men and their families traditionally celebrate Christmas, the two men and Mary Eastman of Riceville have also celebrated their birthdays during the holiday season for over a half century. On Dec. 23, Tack will turn 84, and on Dec. 24, Chisholm will celebrate his 90th birthday.
The two men, whose backyards adjoin, have been close friends for over five decades. Each of the men have remarkably contributed to the Osage and surrounding communities.
Tack was raised near Wellsburg and graduated high school in 1955. He briefly attended the University of Northern Iowa, and was married to Norma in 1956. In 1968, they moved to Osage and raised four children. Norma passed away in April of 2015. Today, Tack has 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Tack has faithfully served his community as a board member of the Osage Municipal Utility, a member of the UCC Church Board and on the State UCC Board.
Having worked as a salesman for Doughboy Feeds and later worked in sales for the poultry industry, he served as president of the Iowa Poultry Association for five years, and served on the board of the Midwest Poultry Association.
Chisholm was a 13 pound baby born near Mitchell on Dec. 24, 1930. He attended school in Mitchell, New Haven, and graduated high school in Mason City. He graduated from Mason City Junior College and later the University Of Minnesota Mortuary School.
He married Elsie in 1954, and they raised three children. He ran funeral homes in Riceville and in Montichello.
The Chisholms returned to Osage where they ran the Osage Sears Store. He sold Knights of Columbus Insurance for three years, and since 1985 has sold insurance for both Principle Life, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield.
Chisholm has been an active part of the community, starting the Mitchell County Food Bank in 1985 and retiring as director in spring of 2020, but is still a board member. He has held several local offices with the Knights Of Columbus.
He also served as Chairman for the Relay for Life for several years, and was on the State’s American Cancer Society Leadership and Advisor board for six years.
Chisholm also was on the Mitchell County Memorial Hospital Foundation as vice president, and has served in many capacities at Sacred Heart Church, including the Parish Council and recently on the Building Committee for the new church.
He is a member of the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame, and has received three commendation from governors for saving lives.
Today, the Chisholms have three grown children, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
These two civic-minded men first crossed paths over a half century ago.
“When I first came to the area and was selling feed, one of my accounts was with the Riceville Elevator, which was owned by the Eastmans, and they were good friends with Leo,” said Tack.
“Mary Eastman’s birthday was on December 25, mine was on December 24, and Royce’s was on December 23, so our families began celebrating our birthday’s together every year,” said Chisholm. “At first, we got together every year and went to each other’s house and exchanged gifts, but in later years we have been going out to eat. We tried to go to a new or unique restaurant each year. But this year we won’t be going out because of COVID.”
Though the two men and their families knew each other, it wasn’t until 2008 that they become back-door neighbors. Tacks had built their new home in 1992, and the Chisholms purchased their house behind Tacks in 2008.
The two men are known for their whimsical natures.
“Nobody ever mows Leo’s lawn, but one day he asked me if I would mow it. All the surrounding neighbors came out of their houses to ask if Leo was sick," Tack said. "I told one neighbor that I needed some spending money and Leo was letting me mow his yard."
“I am glad I live next door to a Master Gardner. Royce’s roses are out of this world. He made me into the gardener that I am,” said Chisholm with a sly smile.
On a more somber note, Tack has been battling cancer over the past few months and cherishes having a friend like Leo, who has also battled the disease in the past.
“Since I have been sick, Leo has checked in on me every day, and I appreciate that he checks on me,” said Tack.
Because Chisholm’s wife has health issues, their family isn’t planning a Christmas celebration this year, and Tack said only a couple of his children will be home for the holiday.
But family and friends suspect these gentlemen will still find a way to both celebrate their birthdays and Christmas in a private manner this year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!