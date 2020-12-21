Longtime friends forced to cancel annual celebration

He is a member of the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame, and has received three commendation from governors for saving lives.

Today, the Chisholms have three grown children, six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

These two civic-minded men first crossed paths over a half century ago.

“When I first came to the area and was selling feed, one of my accounts was with the Riceville Elevator, which was owned by the Eastmans, and they were good friends with Leo,” said Tack.

“Mary Eastman’s birthday was on December 25, mine was on December 24, and Royce’s was on December 23, so our families began celebrating our birthday’s together every year,” said Chisholm. “At first, we got together every year and went to each other’s house and exchanged gifts, but in later years we have been going out to eat. We tried to go to a new or unique restaurant each year. But this year we won’t be going out because of COVID.”

Though the two men and their families knew each other, it wasn’t until 2008 that they become back-door neighbors. Tacks had built their new home in 1992, and the Chisholms purchased their house behind Tacks in 2008.

The two men are known for their whimsical natures.