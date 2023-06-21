A final decision on use of funds (not to exceed $0.75 per $1,000 valuation) from the Winnebago County EMS levy and a tax surcharge voters approved last fall has been a long time coming. After the June 20 county supervisors meeting, it will be longer still.

Three EMS agenda items were tabled after lengthy, often contentious, discussion – the EMS advisory council recommendation, the employer of record for EMS, and a 28E agreement with Winnebago County, Forest City, and the Forest City Ambulance Service.

For years, the Forest City Ambulance Service has been ground zero in terms of providing needed paramedic response in Winnebago County. As such, Forest City has generally taken on many more administrative needs for paramedics as well.

On the heels of the county’s EMS advisory council meeting, with a recommendation that could maintain some semblance of status quo, Supervisor Chair Bill Jensvold of Buffalo Center announced a last-minute about face after speaking personally with seven members of the advisory council, who he said are completely on board with the change. Jensvold said the preceding decision at the advisory council meeting had been to go with the Forest City Ambulance Service and “give them all the money.”

Supervisor Terry Durby interjected, saying it wasn’t all the money. He said things passed at the vote included a $478,000 cap on levies that included any possible surtax coming in after the first of the year, $250,000 to employ the four paramedics through the Forest City Ambulance Service, and $198,000 to be used to employ EMTs (full or part-time) in a pool to help the three emergency medical services with staffing.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to have, of course, Winnebago County be the employer of record,” Jensvold said. “We’re going to have a paramedic service stationed out of Thompson for three to three and a half paramedics there and then were going to provide three EMTs, one for each service (Forest City, Lake Mills, and Buffalo Center).”

Jensvold maintained the change of plans could reduce conflicts, citing responses to jail calls. He said Forest City may well continue its paramedic service even with the change, noting conversations he’s had with several city officials.

Concerns were raised about how the change happened with some accusing the supervisor chair of soliciting the change and others saying there was a meeting decision, but then a meeting after the meeting. Jensvold said there was no additional meeting or quorum. Paramedics out of centrally located Thomspon would cover the entire county, he noted.

Concerns were raised about such a plan taking funds away from staffing and recruiting volunteers with the possibility of multiple open shifts. Supervisor Smith said she thinks advisory council members “really just want someone” in Buffalo Center and Lake Mills (Thompson), saying she had talked to six of them. Jensvold noted that Thompson is 14 miles closer to Rake than Forest City, which would be beneficial.

Jenson said the new plan could include the $198,000 for the three EMTs (one for each service) and roughly $280,000 for the three county paramedics, although a hope is for three and a half, he maintained.

“My disappointment comes for the fact it went from the technical committee to the advisory council and now we’ve got a complete about face,” Supervisor Durby said.

“We wanted to get this thing done one way or the other,” Jensvold said. “The technical committee and the advisory council are things in this levy that we’re required to have. All they do is make recommendations. In the end, the supervisors can make the decision. I wasn’t going to make that decision without talking to the advisory committee. Technically, we don’t need to have that meeting.”

Asked if Thompson would gift space such as its former ambulance shed or in its fire hall or museum, Jensvold responded that it was a possibility.

“I’ve always been on the page that Thompson is our largest community without an ambulance service,” Jensvold continued. “I don’t want someone laying in the Branding Iron for darn near a half hour before somebody gets there.”

Durby pressed Jensvold about a lack of communication with his constituents on the west side of Forest City, who could be double taxed. Jensvold said the intent of the levy is to augment the services and asked Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman if there was EMS-earmarked money in Forest City’s budget or not.

“As a flow-through coming from this levy, the $0.75, that’s what is budgeted for the coming year,” Huffman said.

Jensvold then claimed Forest City could be saving as much as $320,000.

“Seven members of the advisory council have buyer’s remorse on this,” Jensvold said.

More than once, Durby called for a fiscal study regarding the budget it will take to make the newly proposed plan work and the service intentions.

“I just don’t see the numbers working out in this plan,” Durby said.

County Auditor Karla Weiss noted that a staff person could be needed for billing, Medicare, and insurance responsibilities. Jensvold maintained that a lead paramedic could also do that. Huffman noted that other services have a third-party person do that, but said it could be done in-house if that’s what the county wants to do.

“The best-case scenario was for Forest City to leave some money in the budget, so we could actually augment this whole thing,” Jensvold said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t think it’s fair. All they’re basically getting with the other plan is the bill. They’re not getting anything extra other than an automatic dispatch.”

Huffman said direct communication was needed between supervisors and Forest City officials given the voiced expectation for the city to provide more funding. Jensvold and Smith agreed.

“We should have been talking because, I think, that is kind of the hang up, a little bit,” Smith said. “All of the funding is coming is coming from the levy and what you used to have on the table isn’t there anymore.”

“I feel like Forest City has done the county a service for a lot of years,” said County Auditor Karla Weiss, speaking as a resident citizen.

In the end, supervisors agreed to pencil in a public meeting on the evening of June 28 and to invite all impacted city councils and other interested city officials in the county to urgently discuss the matter. Supervisor Durby again called for more fiscal study for showing it is a viable solution before doing so.

“Everybody is tired,” said Smith, which nobody disputed.

‘Worst-case scenario is we don’t spend any of the levy money,” said Jensvold, who noted those funds wouldn’t arrive until October. “It could take that long.”