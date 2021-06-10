Local students named to ISU's dean's list

More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean's list. Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Several local students were named to the dean’s list:
From Mitchell: Macy Marie Ott, senior, Public Relations
From Orchard: Tayler Marie Adams, senior, Event Management
From Osage: Breana J. Barker, senior, Elementary Education; Sidney Jean Brandau, sophomore, Pre-Business; Klaire Chisholm, senior, English; Ty Jeffrey Creger, sophomore, Elementary Education; Zachary John Duren, sophomore, Materials Engineering; Kaylee Jo Klaes, junior, Early Childhood Education; Emma Carney Klapperich, junior, Communication Studies; Nicolas Dean Klein, senior, Advertising; Adam Joseph Koch, senior, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Chloe Madison Levan, junior, Agronomy; Garrett Maakestad, senior, Marketing; Katelyn Rose Maliszewski, senior, Genetics (LAS); Anna Elaine Miller, senior, Early Childhood Education; Tyler Keith Mork, senior, Electrical Engineering; Jenna Rae-Popp Plotzke, junior, Global Resource Systems; Joseph James Popp, senior, Agricultural Business; Noah D. Sletten, sophomore, Agricultural Business; Joseph Timothy Sullivan, sophomore, Agricultural Studies; Alex James Swenson, junior, Software Engineering; Joshua E. Woolfolk, sophomore, Animal Ecology
From Saint Ansgar: Gabrielle Marie Finberg, senior, Biology; Abby L. Hansen, senior, Public Relations; Avery Rose Hendrickson, sophomore, Accounting; Lauren Frances Kisley, senior, Veterinary Medicine; Noah James Kisley, senior, Management Information Systems; Sarah Linda Phelps, junior, Animal Science; Sophia Daria Wold, junior, Elementary Education
From Stacyville: Sophia Florence Merten, junior, Dietetics (H SCI)