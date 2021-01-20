Local students named to ISU dean's list

According to a press release from Iowa State University, 32 local students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 dean's list.

Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

The list of honorees from Osage include: Breana J. Barker, Sidney Jean Brandau, Klaire Chisholm, Zachary John Duren, Lauren Frances Kisley, Kaylee Jo Klaes, Matthew Robert Klaes, Adam Joseph Koch, Chloe Madison Levan, Garrett Maakestad, Katelyn Rose Maliszewski, Hannah Claire Mauser, Olivia Quinn Miller, Jenna Rae-Popp Plotzke, Joseph James Popp, Noah D. Sletten, Joseph Timothy Sullivan, Alex James Swenson, Thurston Alan Taets, Dustin John Thome, and Hunter James Wagner.

Students from Mitchell include Macy Marie Ott.

Students from Orchard include Tayler Marie Adams.

Students from Saint Ansgar include Megan Lee Adams, Gabrielle Marie Finberg, Erik Edward Gerdts, Abby L. Hansen, Avery Rose Hendrickson, Noah James Kisley, Sarah Linda Phelps, and Sophia Daria Wold.

Students from Stacyville include Sophia Florence Merten.

