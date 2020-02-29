Local students named to Iowa Lakes Community College honors list
0 comments

Local students named to Iowa Lakes Community College honors list

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iowa Lakes Community College has released the fall honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning at least a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.

Fall semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the Dean's list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President's list. 

President's List: Samatha Wester, Klemme

Dean's List: William Roeder, Buffalo Center; Phoebe Kozitza, Caleb Stevens, Forest City; Carlie Hannah, Garner; Jacob Swearingen, Thompson; Caleb Eden and Chance Stohr, Woden.

Education weblogo 2
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News