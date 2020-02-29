Local students named to Iowa Lakes Community College honors list

Iowa Lakes Community College has released the fall honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning at least a grade point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.
You have free articles remaining.
Fall semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the Dean's list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President's list.
President's List: Samatha Wester, Klemme
Dean's List: William Roeder, Buffalo Center; Phoebe Kozitza, Caleb Stevens, Forest City; Carlie Hannah, Garner; Jacob Swearingen, Thompson; Caleb Eden and Chance Stohr, Woden.