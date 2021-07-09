 Skip to main content
Local students named to Allen College dean's list
Allen College – UnityPoint Health recently named several local students to the Allen College dean’s list at the completion of the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

From Orchard: Kaitlyn Fox, nursing-BSN.

From Osage: Taylor Spitz, diagnostic medical sonography.

From Stacyville: Kelsey Hackenmiller, nursing-BSN.

From Nora Springs: Kara Axdahl, nursing-BSN.

Bachelor’s and associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing.

