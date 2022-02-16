Local students graduate, named to dean's list

Several local students graduated recently from colleges and universities, while others were named to their school’s dean’s list.

Lorrinda Kisley from St. Ansgar graduated in the fall of 2021 from Buena Vista University with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum and instruction (teaching English as a second language track).

Mikayla McCurdy from Grafton graduated in the fall of 2021 from Buena Vista University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and business.

Collin Havel of Osage was named to Drake University’s dean’s list. To be eligible for the deans' list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall of 2021 semester.

Gillian Marie Johanns of Osage was named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Johanns, a senior majoring in child, youth and family studies, was named to the dean’s list for the College of Education and Human Sciences, which requires a 3.75 GPA.

Nolan Byrnes, an elementary education-transfer from Osage, and Samantha Scharper, a criminal justice-transfer from Osage, were named to Des Moines Area Community College’s fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

