Local students graduate from NIACC

At the four North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduation ceremonies on May 7, nearly 700 graduates were recognized as earning nearly 900 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the 2020-21 Academic Year. Several Honors and Awards were also presented.

NIACC’S Class of 2021 represents 11 countries, 19 states and 117 Iowa communities.

Local students with special honors include Addyline N. Witt, who was a Hall of Fame candidate, for graduates earning all A’s at NIACC.

Witt, along with Chelsey R. Huisman of Saint Ansgar, were Phi Theta Kappa graduates, who are inducted into the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of this international honor society for two-year colleges.

Witt also earned the NIACC Alumni Association Scholarship.

Other local students graduating include:

Mitchell: Austin Lee Clayton

Nora Springs: Jasmyn Rae Blanchard, Valerie Micheline Gregoire, Maggie Rose Hain, Kiley Kae Hanft, Shane Michael McCormick, Dylan Neal Nelson, Jonathan Dean Opkis, Ashley Nicole Seals, Anna Elise Van Lent, Caleb Jon Wolff-Sonberg, Kolton L. Byrne and Jack Zech Marovets