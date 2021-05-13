Local students graduate from NIACC

At the four North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduation ceremonies on May 7, nearly 700 graduates were recognized as earning nearly 900 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the 2020-21 Academic Year. Several Honors and Awards were also presented.
NIACC’S Class of 2021 represents 11 countries, 19 states and 117 Iowa communities.
Local students with special honors include Addyline N. Witt, who was a Hall of Fame candidate, for graduates earning all A’s at NIACC.
Witt, along with Chelsey R. Huisman of Saint Ansgar, were Phi Theta Kappa graduates, who are inducted into the Alpha Psi Beta Chapter of this international honor society for two-year colleges.
Witt also earned the NIACC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Other local students graduating include:
Mitchell: Austin Lee Clayton
Nora Springs: Jasmyn Rae Blanchard, Valerie Micheline Gregoire, Maggie Rose Hain, Kiley Kae Hanft, Shane Michael McCormick, Dylan Neal Nelson, Jonathan Dean Opkis, Ashley Nicole Seals, Anna Elise Van Lent, Caleb Jon Wolff-Sonberg, Kolton L. Byrne and Jack Zech Marovets
Orchard: Emma Jean Adams and Parker William Hennessey
Osage: Dylan Ray Aschenbrenner, Megan Lee Baker, Gage Lewis Belz, Megan Nicol Breon, Kourtney Anne Chambers, Alejandra Gil Vallejo, Wyatt Reed Grady, Samuel Alan Huebsch, Payton Michael Kealiher, Josephine Ann Keck, Brittni Marie Kingston, Joy Anna Levendusky, Emma Kate Lindeland, Avery Anna Marley, Brittany Jo Merriss, Skye Jaiden Pozanc, Jonah Isaac Roney, Mitchell Schotanus, Nicklas Dean Wenger, Nathan Joseph Wihlm, Samantha Jo Block, Garrett Edward Meitner and Kelsi Ann Scribner
Plymouth: Alyssa L. Ryg.
Riceville: Cambria Jo Berentsen, Cole Steven Holmen, Shane Michael Holmen, Tanner Dean Swenson, Chad Robert Eastman and Judge Foster Losee
Saint Ansgar: Mark Robert Bless, Skylar Blunt, Elisa Mindy Braun, Ella Mae Brown, Kaileigh Rose Gerdes, Dylan Jacob Gooder, Ruby Marie Haugebak, Collin Frederick Kramer, Ellen Elizabeth Lenz, Kari Ilene Olson, Dakotah Kenneth Patterson, Britany Rose Reddel, Emma Marie Soltau, Lucy Man Lu Young, Grant M. Gonnerman and Lily Lee Christine Vasquez
Stacyville: Maci Lea Juenger, Joshua Marvin Krebsbach, Abigail Rose Kulow and Madeline Kaylyn Neuman