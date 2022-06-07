 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students graduate from ISU

Several local students graduated during the May 2022 spring commencement ceremonies from Iowa State University.

Iowa State University

From Chester: Madalyn Dohlman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

From Osage: Jacey Goodale, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jayden Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Noah Kisley, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems; Anna Miller, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Connor Putz, Master of Business, Business Administration; and Hunter Wagner, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice.

From Rudd: Jeffrey Morische, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude.

From Saint Ansgar: Nicholas Bork, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; and Abigail Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude.

From Stacyville: Megan Adams, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.

