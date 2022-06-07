Local students graduate from ISU

Several local students graduated during the May 2022 spring commencement ceremonies from Iowa State University.
From Chester: Madalyn Dohlman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.
From Osage: Jacey Goodale, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jayden Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Noah Kisley, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems; Anna Miller, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Connor Putz, Master of Business, Business Administration; and Hunter Wagner, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice.
From Rudd: Jeffrey Morische, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude.
From Saint Ansgar: Nicholas Bork, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; and Abigail Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude.
From Stacyville: Megan Adams, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.