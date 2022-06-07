Local students graduate from ISU, named to Dean's List

Several local students graduated during the May 2022 spring commencement ceremonies from Iowa State University. As well, several local students were named to ISU’s spring of 2022 Dean’s List.

Graduates include:

From Chester: Madalyn Dohlman, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

From Osage: Jacey Goodale, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Jayden Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology; Noah Kisley, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems; Anna Miller, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education; Connor Putz, Master of Business, Business Administration; and Hunter Wagner, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice.

From Rudd: Jeffrey Morische, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Cum Laude.

From Saint Ansgar: Nicholas Bork, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; and Abigail Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Summa Cum Laude.

From Stacyville: Megan Adams, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude.

Named to the ISU Dean’s List were:

From Osage: Jacob Duren, Management Information Systems; Jayden Kevin Hanson, Agricultural Systems Technology; Kaylee Jo Klaes, Early Childhood Education; Emma Carney Klapperich, Communication Studies; Chloe Madison Levan, Agronomy; Emily Marie Maliszewski, Environmental Science (AGLS); Garrett Edward Meitner, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Anna Elaine Miller, Early Childhood Education; Tyler Keith Mork, Electrical Engineering; Samantha Lynn Scharper, Criminal Justice; Noah D. Sletten, Agricultural Business; Joseph Timothy Sullivan, Agricultural Studies; Alex James Swenson, Software Engineering; and Hunter James Wagner, Criminal Justice.

From Saint Ansgar: Megan Lee Adams, Psychology; Gabrielle Marie Finberg, Biology; Erik Edward Gerdts, Agronomy; Abby L. Hansen, Public Relations; Avery Rose Hendrickson, Accounting; Justin Horgen, Pre-Business; Noah James Kisley, Management Information Systems; Sarah Linda Phelps, Animal Science; Sophia Daria Wold, Elementary Education.

From Stacyville: Sophia Florence Merten, Dietetics (H SCI).

