Local students graduate, earn honors from Iowa

Ten area students recently graduated from the University of Iowa. The list includes:
Ben Grimm of Osage [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Biochemistry]
Maria Franke of Nora Springs [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Health and Human Physiology]
Sterling Isler of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Theatre Arts]
Tara Kramer of Saint Ansgar [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Area of study: Finance]
Brooke Loftus of Elma [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Area of study: Law]
Robin Retterath of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Area of study: Nursing-RN]
Elizabeth Shaw of Mason City [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Area of study: Law]
Grimm was also named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list, along with six other local students. The list includes:
Jacob Barela of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology; Classification: third year undergraduate student]
Melanie Bye of Osage [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest; Classification: first year undergraduate student]
Colton Fink of Nora Springs [College: College of Engineering; Major: Mechanical Engineering; Classification: fourth year undergraduate student]
Benjamin Grimm of Osage [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Biochemistry; Classification: fourth year undergraduate student]
Hannah Groth of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Nursing Interest; Classification: third year undergraduate student]
Isabel Johanns of Mitchell [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Psychology; Classification: third year undergraduate student]
Makayla Mostek of Mitchell [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics; Classification: first year undergraduate student]
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a GPA of at least 3.50.