Local students graduate, earn honors from Iowa

Ten area students recently graduated from the University of Iowa. The list includes:

Ben Grimm of Osage [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Science; Area of study: Biochemistry]

Maria Franke of Nora Springs [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Health and Human Physiology]

Sterling Isler of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Area of study: Theatre Arts]

Tara Kramer of Saint Ansgar [College: Tippie College of Business; Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Area of study: Finance]

Brooke Loftus of Elma [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Area of study: Law]

Robin Retterath of Saint Ansgar [College: College of Nursing; Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Area of study: Nursing-RN]

Elizabeth Shaw of Mason City [College: College of Law; Degree: Juris Doctor; Area of study: Law]

Grimm was also named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list, along with six other local students. The list includes: