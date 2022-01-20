Local students earn college honors

Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., has named Megan Mooberry of Osage to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Northern State students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.

Maranda Sabin of Nora Springs has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall of 2021 president's list. Full-time SNHU undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.

Christian Kleinow of Osage has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's fall of 2021 dean's list. Full-time SNHU undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.

Upper Iowa University has named Nadezhda Murphy to the dean's list for the fall of 2021 semester. Murphy is an information systems major from Osage. To be honored, Upper Iowa undergraduates must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Riverland Community College recently honored two local student for the fall of 2021 semester. John May of McIntire was named to the president’s list, while Cassie Braun of St. Ansgar was named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for the president's list, Riverland students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale. To be eligible for the dean's list, Riverland students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

