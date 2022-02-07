Local residents urged to donate blood

LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to spread the love, roll up a sleeve and give blood as soon as possible.

According to the press release, one blood donation has a huge local impact. In one hour, a single blood donor will help save or enhance the lives of up to three hospital patients in local medical centers.

Local residents are encouraged to make an appointment at the upcoming neighborhood Osage Community Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 833 Ash Street.

Appointments are required. To schedule a blood donation appointment, go online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.

LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

