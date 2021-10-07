Local poets published in 'Lyrical Iowa'

Several writers from the region were recently published by the literary anthology "Lyrical Iowa." It is the publication’s 76th year in print.

Steven Thompson of Osage received first place in the humorous verse category. As well, Kathleen Stauffer of Osage and Bryan Tabbert of St. Ansgar, Marjorie Dohlman of Riceville, and Darla Popken of Elma had poetry published.

"Some poets shared painful experiences, others avoided any mention of crisis-but they all wrote from their heart-through humor or hurt, hope or despair,” said Marilyn Baszczynski, editor of Lyrical Iowa in a release. “This year's edition of Lyrical Iowa is a testament to the enduring importance of poetry as a vehicle for addressing emotional turmoil, as a way for people to find themselves, as a way to try to make sense of what has been unfathomable."

While the supply lasts, the public may view local writers’ work, as books may be ordered from Iowa Poetry Association. Cost is $10 per copy (plus shipping) to anywhere in the United States. Books from some previous years are also available. Check for details at iowapoetry.com or contact the editor at ipa@iowapoetry.com.

