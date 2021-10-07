 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local poets published in 'Lyrical Iowa'

  • 0
Iowa Poetry Association logo
Jason W. Selby Press News

Several writers from the region were recently published by the literary anthology "Lyrical Iowa." It is the publication’s 76th year in print.

Steven Thompson of Osage received first place in the humorous verse category. As well, Kathleen Stauffer of Osage and Bryan Tabbert of St. Ansgar, Marjorie Dohlman of Riceville, and Darla Popken of Elma had poetry published.

"Some poets shared painful experiences, others avoided any mention of crisis-but they all wrote from their heart-through humor or hurt, hope or despair,” said Marilyn Baszczynski, editor of Lyrical Iowa in a release. “This year's edition of Lyrical Iowa is a testament to the enduring importance of poetry as a vehicle for addressing emotional turmoil, as a way for people to find themselves, as a way to try to make sense of what has been unfathomable."

While the supply lasts, the public may view local writers’ work, as books may be ordered from Iowa Poetry Association. Cost is $10 per copy (plus shipping) to anywhere in the United States. Books from some previous years are also available. Check for details at iowapoetry.com or contact the editor at ipa@iowapoetry.com.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News