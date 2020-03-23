Local health officials' to host weekly press conferences on COVID-19

"As we know, our first cases of COVID-19 were announced this weekend for Cerro Gordo County. The new steps added to the governor’s proclamation is asking more businesses to close in effort to limit the spread of the virus. We recognize a lot of families and people have had to make sacrifices in the past weeks. Call your neighbors and see if they have everything they need, and are okay. If they need something, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 641-494-3547. Each and every one of us have to make 'staying home' our new normal to ensure we as a community have the capacity to respond to the virus. We have amazing people working on this 24/7. We will get through this together."