Local groups celebrate pandemic-canceled birthdays with 'Birthday Train'

In the time of COVID-19, social gatherings and parties have gone out the window. But a few local groups are making sure that North Iowa birthdays are not being forgotten.

Le Anne Clausen de Montes is one of the leaders of the Mason City Birthday Train, a local group that meets on weeknights around Mason City to drive by the houses of local kids who are not able to have a birthday party during the pandemic.

The group shouts birthday wishes while driving by in decorated cars, just to make sure the kids of Mason City feel celebrated on their big day.

“We wind through town, and whenever we come up onto a birthday house, we start honking and waving,” Clausen de Montes said. “We shout Happy Birthday out the window. Once we’ve done that, we move onto the next house. It’s a good, fun time.”

The idea was started by Clear Lake resident Laura Allen, who was inspired by social media posts she saw about teachers around the country having parades for their students during the school shutdowns. With stay-at-home orders in place in most states and social distancing the new normal, birthday parties have been put on hold or canceled outright.