Local groups celebrate pandemic-canceled birthdays with 'Birthday Train'

In the time of COVID-19, social gatherings and parties have gone out the window. But a few local groups are making sure that North Iowa birthdays are not being forgotten.
Le Anne Clausen de Montes is one of the leaders of the Mason City Birthday Train, a local group that meets on weeknights around Mason City to drive by the houses of local kids who are not able to have a birthday party during the pandemic.
The group shouts birthday wishes while driving by in decorated cars, just to make sure the kids of Mason City feel celebrated on their big day.
“We wind through town, and whenever we come up onto a birthday house, we start honking and waving,” Clausen de Montes said. “We shout Happy Birthday out the window. Once we’ve done that, we move onto the next house. It’s a good, fun time.”
The idea was started by Clear Lake resident Laura Allen, who was inspired by social media posts she saw about teachers around the country having parades for their students during the school shutdowns. With stay-at-home orders in place in most states and social distancing the new normal, birthday parties have been put on hold or canceled outright.
"It made me think about how kids are going to be cooped up in their homes and miss opportunities to have birthday parties, and bring treats to school for celebrations with their classmates," Allen said. "I kept thinking what could I do to help make their day a memorable one."
Talitha Allen is another one of the Clear Lake group's organizers, and says the support from the local community, and from local authorities and first responders, has been invaluable.
"Kids are dealing with a lot right now," Allen said. "Things they probably don’t completely understand. If we have an opportunity to make them smile, I’m all for it. I know being a part of the birthday train has brought tears to my eyes several times."
In Mason City, the group meets up four to five nights a week and map out that night’s route based on requests they get from parents. The Birthday Train has been happening in Mason City since late March, and Clausen de Montes estimates that they are getting close to 100 birthdays celebrated, averaging two to three stops per night.
Currently, the Mason City Birthday Train Facebook page has 236 members, and the Clear Lake/Ventura Group has 201.
Parents of local children can message the groups on Facebook to request a birthday drive-by. Clausen de Montes said the group has gotten requests from other counties and towns, and were unable to find the volunteers to make the drive. But the idea has started to make its way around North Iowa and cover more ground.
“Hopefully now, Worth County has gotten a group started over there; I know some people in Hancock County are starting one too,” Clausen de Montes said. “For us, we've found that we only had volunteers for Monday through Friday. Finding volunteers for the weekend is kind of difficult.”
Clausen de Montes says she receives a lot of thank you notes from the kids and parents that participate. Once the pandemic subsides, the Mason City group hopes to continue to celebrate local birthdays in some form.
“When you have so many people that are so happy that you do something, that makes your day,” Clausen de Montes said.
