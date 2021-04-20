Local farmer directs $2,500 agriculture donation to Forest City Schools

Local farmer Bruce Farland recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Forest City Community School District.

In a news release, school district officials said they will use the funds to support Agriculture Science and Technology education and their local Future Farmers of America chapter.

“Mr. Farland is a longtime supporter of Forest City Schools and we are incredibly grateful for this donation and his continued generosity,” said superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

“This donation will specifically fund the purchase of welding jackets for our metals class, FFA jackets to support our students, and we will also use the funding to purchase soil for our horticulture classes,” said Forest City’s agriculture science teacher and FFA leader Haley Hinrichs.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.