Local Edward Jones advisor, colleagues provide treats for soldiers

The boxes contain a variety of home-baked and packaged food items that were donated, along with books, magazines, notebooks, toiletries, playing cards, children’s handmade cards and letters with drawings, and clothing items.

Frakes personally shops for bargains throughout the year, and Region 254 of Edward Jones collects donations from its local communities. The Frakes acknowledged that Cabin Coffee donated coffee and tea packets, the Forest City Library donated paperback books, and 3M donated sticky notes and command hooks. Many members of the Forest City community also donated money for postage and shipping costs.

Frakes likes to invite a retired veteran to speak to the group of volunteers about what it means to receive a boodle box in a far-away place. This year, Vietnam Veteran John Monson spoke to the volunteers that gathered to pack boxes about how grateful soldiers are to receive packages from home.

“This was a project that required immense preparations and over 200 boxes were filled to the brim with items for soldiers,” said local volunteer Marla Betz, a retired Forest City High School teacher, who continues to work as a substitute teacher. “It was amazing to see and be a part of (this).”