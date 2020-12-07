Local Edward Jones advisor, colleagues provide treats for soldiers

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop volunteers in Forest City from safely packing 229 boxes of food and supplies for United States military service members on Dec. 5
Mark Frakes and colleagues at Edward Jones have been adamant for nearly a decade about giving back for the service and sacrifice of the nation’s military service members.
The “Boodle Box” projects initiated by Frakes and his wife, Carolyn, have continued to grow since 2012.
The Frakes started sending boxes of food treats and supplies about nine years ago when their son was a Plebe (newly entered cadet) at West Point. Through the West Point network where Mark graduated 1982, they obtained names and addresses of other West Point parents with deployed sons and daughters.
As the opportunities to help soldiers grew, Mark suggested the service project participation to his colleagues at Edward Jones where everyone responded, including financial advisors, their families, and branch office administrators, during the company’s summer regional meetings.
The Edward Jones family packed 56 boxes in its first year. After Saturday’s volunteer project at Forest City United Methodist Church, more than 1,300 boxes have been sent during the past eight years.
Frakes noted how encouraging it is that, despite COVID-19, everyone moved forward with boxing up treats and supplies to bring some holiday cheer to the troops as 2020 draws to a close.
The boxes contain a variety of home-baked and packaged food items that were donated, along with books, magazines, notebooks, toiletries, playing cards, children’s handmade cards and letters with drawings, and clothing items.
Frakes personally shops for bargains throughout the year, and Region 254 of Edward Jones collects donations from its local communities. The Frakes acknowledged that Cabin Coffee donated coffee and tea packets, the Forest City Library donated paperback books, and 3M donated sticky notes and command hooks. Many members of the Forest City community also donated money for postage and shipping costs.
Frakes likes to invite a retired veteran to speak to the group of volunteers about what it means to receive a boodle box in a far-away place. This year, Vietnam Veteran John Monson spoke to the volunteers that gathered to pack boxes about how grateful soldiers are to receive packages from home.
“This was a project that required immense preparations and over 200 boxes were filled to the brim with items for soldiers,” said local volunteer Marla Betz, a retired Forest City High School teacher, who continues to work as a substitute teacher. “It was amazing to see and be a part of (this).”
Carolyn Frakes said that the Forest City UMC generously donated space for the event and that social distancing was practiced with adequate spacing between the preparation tables there, in light of COVID-19. All participants wore masks for the duration of the event except for a few seconds when a group photo was taken.
Twenty-one volunteers participated in the most recent holiday season event, which has historically been held during Edward Jones’ annual summer meeting with many employees as well as their spouses and children being involved.
Due to COVID-19, the Dec. 5 event was held instead and the productive volunteers’ 229 boxes surpassed the previous record number of 205 boxes packed.
“Since 2012 when 56 boxes were packed, the number of boxes has grown every single year,” said Mark Frakes. “It was great for people to get together and do something good like this. We are happy be part of this and to have local volunteers giving to others.”
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!