The 2023 Hobo Days will be held Aug. 10-13 in Britt. Unofficially, the celebration will start early on Aug. 9 with Britt Merchants’ sidewalk sales and an evening dog parade, starting at 6:30 p.m. with prizes awarded in the Britt City Park gazebo.

The Little Miss and Little Mister Britt Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. It is the second year that KIOW Radio (107.3-FM) in Forest City will be running the event with Angela Nelson and her daughter, Angela Nelson, serving as organizers. It is the first year that the Little Mister portion has been added and KIOW Radio is planning to again live stream the event, which will be held at the Main Avenue Event Center this year.

“We are going to be holding the event at the Main Avenue Event Center to accommodate the video stream, a stage for talent, and more room for the families,” Angela Nelson said. “We will also have a (parade) float this year as we feel the kids and all sponsors should be recognized.”

The Little Miss and Mister Britt contest will be followed at 7 p.m. by the official fire lighting, Four Winds Ceremony, and entertainment at the Hobo Jungle.

On Friday, Aug. 11, there will be a 9 a.m. hobo memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a painting unveiling at the Hobo Art Gallery at 11:30 a.m. An alumni banquet will be held at West Hancock Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. The 50’s era cover band, Holy Rocka Rollaz, will perform in Veteran’s Park at 7 p.m. followed by the Britt Park and Rec Glow Run with signup and start at the City Park Gazebo. A carnival will be open at various times on Main Street throughout Hobo Days.

The Hobo Days Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 with Bill Eckels serving as the Grand Marshal. Free Mulligan Stew will be served at City Park after the parade. Street musician Paul Siebert will perform following the parade until 5 p.m.

Continuing on Saturday, there will also be Bingo with Santa’s Elves and Cranky Train Cars by Iowa Trolley Park on Main Street. The Hobo King and Queen coronation will start at 1 p.m. in City Park. There will be traditional toilet bowl races and a kids pedal power tractor pull on Main Street later in the afternoon. Rockland Road will perform in Veteran’s Park at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14, events will include a classic car, truck, motorcycle, and tractor show on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a cheerleaders and eagle wrestling omelet breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Britt Municipal Building as well as a 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. crafts and food vendors on Main Street.

Since 1900, the City of Britt has been hosting its National Hobo Convention. The nonprofit Hobo Day Association supports the National Hobo Convention by hosting the weekend festival. Hoboes journey to Britt to set up a hobo jungle, sell their crafts, and provide free entertainment to visitors. Other highlights annually include the Hobo Memorial Cemetery, where many steam-era hobo have been laid to rest, as well as the National Hobo Museum where many authentic hobo artifacts are on display.