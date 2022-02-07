Little Bluestem band coming to Osage

Little Bluestem is coming to Osage for a live concert at Limestone Brewers. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
According to a press release, Little Bluestem is a musical duo that grew out of the soil of a Mason City apartment complex where Bryan Odeen and Liz Montgomery were neighbors. They played together for years until life got busier—as it tends to do in your middle twenties—and things like paying rent and starting families becomes a higher priority. They maintained their friendship through the moves and the years and are back for another show.
Limestone Brewers is located at 518 Main Street in Osage. For more information, contact Lisamarie Odeen at 715-937-2792.