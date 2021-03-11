Little Angel's Child Care and Preschool plans to open May 1 in Forest City

Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool is expanding to a new location in Forest City.

Co-owners and operators Katie and Carl Douglas will be opening their third location in the past five years in the former Forest City Christian School building. The target opening date is May 1.

This comes after first expanding from their in-home daycare in Mason City, which is Katie’s hometown, nearly five years ago. That was before opening a second location in Quincy, Illinois, where Carl is from, several years later. Katie is the director of the Mason City location and Carl is director of the Quincy site.

A good friend, Brenda Smith, tipped Katie off about the Forest City site and the need for additional child care in the community. Smith will be a co-director of the Forest City Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool.

“It was a fast process,” Katie Douglas said. “We knew what we wanted and there is a real need for childcare in the area. We found out about it on a Wednesday, visited the location on Thursday, and finalized an offer on Friday. We closed by Feb. 17. The setup was already what we’d need.”