Little Angel's Child Care and Preschool plans to open May 1 in Forest City

Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool is expanding to a new location in Forest City.
Co-owners and operators Katie and Carl Douglas will be opening their third location in the past five years in the former Forest City Christian School building. The target opening date is May 1.
This comes after first expanding from their in-home daycare in Mason City, which is Katie’s hometown, nearly five years ago. That was before opening a second location in Quincy, Illinois, where Carl is from, several years later. Katie is the director of the Mason City location and Carl is director of the Quincy site.
A good friend, Brenda Smith, tipped Katie off about the Forest City site and the need for additional child care in the community. Smith will be a co-director of the Forest City Little Angel’s Child Care and Preschool.
“It was a fast process,” Katie Douglas said. “We knew what we wanted and there is a real need for childcare in the area. We found out about it on a Wednesday, visited the location on Thursday, and finalized an offer on Friday. We closed by Feb. 17. The setup was already what we’d need.”
They hope to have an enrollment capacity of more than 100 children, but are waiting for the state inspection to have firm numbers. Katie said there should be five teachers among 10-12 staff members at the Forest City location from the outset, with potential hires applying and interviewing via the Mason City location.
She noted that interested parents may complete enrollment packets via the businesses’ website, littleangelschildcareandpreschool.com or through the Mason City location by calling Amber Griffin at 641-201-8050.
An open house is planned sometime prior to opening. Right now, the need for new paint, flooring, appliances, and outdoor playground equipment is being addressed. The playground will be the last thing to be completed sometime in April or May.
“We’re looking to bring quality child care to the community,” Douglas said. “We offer good care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, as well as a preschool program for three and 4 year olds.”
The couple has five children of their own. They are Brian 16, Amerah 13, Camdyn 8, Olivia 4, and Melah 3. The Powells currently reside in the Quincy area.
“We definitely love children,” Douglas said. “This all started for us when I was a nurse and we ourselves had problems finding good, quality child care. So, we took that leap of faith and started our own. It has been really good ever since. We have always done this together. My husband, Carl, has been just as involved as me from the beginning.”
The child care center will have a summer program for school age children as well as before- and after-school care options.
“We are excited to bring Little Angel's to Forest City,” Douglas said. “I plan to be in Forest City a lot before the opening. I will also be there at least a few times a month to oversee everything and watching activities on the cameras often. We have been welcomed by a lot of people in Forest City already. It should be a great fit for us.”
Nutritious meals will be provided on-site through the CACFP food program. Douglas said the child care will have highly trained and qualified staff and will be on the quality rating system (QRS). The current Mason City location has a high QRS 4 rating.
In addition to its website, photos and information about Little Angel's Child Care and Preschool are available on Facebook.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.