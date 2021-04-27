Littering and material costs on the rise

“In the past, this time of year, I’ve put stuff out on Facebook and done public service announcements,” superintendent Jim Wherry said. “To encourage people to take off the river what they bring to the river, because we do get a lot of litter. I was on the river road last night, and saw beer cans by two poles.”

Wherry pointed out that some of the more popular kayaking rivers in Wisconsin have collection sites for beer and pop cans, and this practice might work in Mitchell County as well.

DNR game wardens patrol the road, running enforcement checks on fishermen, and performing other duties. County crews are also on the road.

“We are visible as much as we can,” Brumm said.

Once cost that came in lower than expected was for tearing down the county home.

With the Mitchell County Care Facility set to be razed, the county received two bids from contractors, Mayer’s Digging of Osage and Popp Excavating of Osage. Mayer’s came in at $14,500, and Popp at $7,500, according to Wherry. Both proposed a similar plan.