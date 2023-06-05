On May 24, Osage Lions Club members were joined by fifth, sixth and seventh grade Biking Club students from Osage Community Middle School to clean the ditches on a two-mile stretch of Highway 9 near New Haven.

This has been an Adopt-A-Highway project of the Lions Club for many years and the second time Osage students have assisted the members. According to the press release, the students were amazed at the amount of trash collected.

The Lions Club cleans the section of highway two times a year weather permitting. The Biking Club, which spent time biking around Osage and trails in the county, used this as the community service portion of their May Term. The Lions appreciated the willingness of the students to help with the project.