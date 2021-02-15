Lincoln Elementary saves struggling readers

The Reading Recovery program offered by Osage Community Schools was created for students struggling with analysis and construction of words.
According to Reading Recovery teachers MaryJo Urbatsch and Jean Swenson, the program is crucial in pushing children to catch up to their classmates.
Lincoln Elementary principal Greg Adams considers them both to be rock stars.
Urbatsch was trained in reading recovery in 2013. She has an eclectic background, having taught in Japan and New York City. Swenson was trained in reading recovery in 2001, and described the preparation as intense; Lincoln Elementary established the program that same year.
"Professional development is ongoing and includes graduate level coursework. This is key in teaching instructors to help struggling readers. As long as they are Reading Recovery teachers, they must meet six times a year," said Janelle Williams, consultant for Central Rivers AEA. She works with all Reading Recovery teachers in Central Rivers AEA schools.
“They can reach so many more students with their training,” Williams said.
Reading Recovery is a 12- to 20-week program for first graders. According to its website, the goal is to "dramatically reduce the number of first-grade students who have extreme difficulty learning to read and write and to reduce the cost of these learners to educational systems.”
“We select students based on the greatest need,” Swenson said. “At the beginning of first grade, we tested maybe 20 percent. We tried to find kids who’d be a good fit for intensive intervention. We meet with those students every day for 30 minutes.”
Swenson said they focus on what the students can do, and build a scaffold on that foundation.
“We think all students make progress,” Swenson said. “The lessons are designed around their interests and their needs.”
“It’s very rigorous,” Urbatsch said. “That structure and flow helps them know what the routine is and what to expect each day.”
Swanson said that parent involvement is a big part of the program. The parents take a survey at the end, and the one thing Swanson hears most is that the child is more confident in their reading.
“It’s because of that relationship we’re able to build with that one student 30 minutes a day,” Swanson said.
Lincoln Elementary is also planning a comprehensive summer reading program for all grades.
“For a typical year, out of the 10 kids that received Reading Recovery, nine of those are able to reach those average ranges,” Williams said of an observation survey.
She said the 10th made progress also, making a total of four months of growth in a short period of time.
“It’s a great program and it’s working for our kids,” superintendent Barb Schwamman said of Reading Recovery.
