Lincoln Elementary saves struggling readers

“We select students based on the greatest need,” Swenson said. “At the beginning of first grade, we tested maybe 20 percent. We tried to find kids who’d be a good fit for intensive intervention. We meet with those students every day for 30 minutes.”

Swenson said they focus on what the students can do, and build a scaffold on that foundation.

“We think all students make progress,” Swenson said. “The lessons are designed around their interests and their needs.”

“It’s very rigorous,” Urbatsch said. “That structure and flow helps them know what the routine is and what to expect each day.”

Swanson said that parent involvement is a big part of the program. The parents take a survey at the end, and the one thing Swanson hears most is that the child is more confident in their reading.

“It’s because of that relationship we’re able to build with that one student 30 minutes a day,” Swanson said.

Lincoln Elementary is also planning a comprehensive summer reading program for all grades.

“For a typical year, out of the 10 kids that received Reading Recovery, nine of those are able to reach those average ranges,” Williams said of an observation survey.