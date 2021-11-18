 Skip to main content
Lincoln Elementary receives SOS grants

  • Updated
Lincoln Elementary School in Osage was one of several organizations to receive grants this year from Shop on State.

Shop on State elementary school grants
Lincoln Elementary School in Osage received several grants from Shop on State. Back row, from left to right, Joclyn Rawn, Amber Tabbert, Jenn Ham, Emily Bushbaum, Kayla Groff, Tara Stangel and Mary Jo Urbatsch. Front row, from left to right, Jackie McRoberts and Janet Larrison.

Recipients included Lori Randall, for items to enhance STEAM activities; Kelci Judas, Sarah Klapperich, Janet Larrison and Joclyn Rawn, for iPad fine motor pencils for all kindergarten students; Kayla Groff, Jackie McRoberts and Tara Stangel, for technology enhancement iPad pencils and Bee Bot mats; Jenn Ham, for Hummingbird robots; Emily Bushbaum, who received a grant for social emotional books for her classroom as well as intervention resource books for reading, writing and math; Mary Jo Urbatsch, for an Elmo projector; Mike Brahn, for four tumbling mats; and Amber Tabbert for a classroom rug and Mimeo system.

