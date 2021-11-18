Lincoln Elementary receives SOS grants

Lincoln Elementary School in Osage was one of several organizations to receive grants this year from Shop on State.

Recipients included Lori Randall, for items to enhance STEAM activities; Kelci Judas, Sarah Klapperich, Janet Larrison and Joclyn Rawn, for iPad fine motor pencils for all kindergarten students; Kayla Groff, Jackie McRoberts and Tara Stangel, for technology enhancement iPad pencils and Bee Bot mats; Jenn Ham, for Hummingbird robots; Emily Bushbaum, who received a grant for social emotional books for her classroom as well as intervention resource books for reading, writing and math; Mary Jo Urbatsch, for an Elmo projector; Mike Brahn, for four tumbling mats; and Amber Tabbert for a classroom rug and Mimeo system.