Limited edition Winnebago + Adventure Wagon unveiled in collaborative effort

On Jan. 31, Winnebago and Adventure Wagon announced their collaboration on a limited edition van that combines the renowned craftsmanship and innovation of both companies to create the “ultimate adventure vehicle.”

The limited edition Winnebago + Adventure Wagon vans are based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 170 chassis, and feature Adventure Wagon’s renowned Modular Interior System. The Adventure Wagon platform provides endless possibilities for consumers to add, remove, and rearrange Adventure Wagon and Winnebago components. This flexibility affords owners the ability to safely secure cargo and consumer creations such as equipment racks, desks, galleys, and more to customize the van for whatever their adventure demands.

The build comes standard with Adventure Wagon’s popular MOAB elevator bed and Mule Bags for soft overhead storage. The MOAB bed can easily move up and down or be removed completely, while the Mule Bags offer vast overhead storage and flexibility for placement.

Built by Winnebago and offering thoughtful upgrades which include upfitting to the company’s popular WinnSleep mattress, the flexible, customizable floorplan offers modular seating options along with cooking and refrigeration components, potable water system, self-contained toilet, and a separate 120vac power supply.

Easily configurable for any adventure, job or task, the Winnebago + Adventure Wagon vans will be available at select Winnebago dealers in spring 2023.

"We are excited to partner with Adventure Wagon, a brand that shares the same values of innovation and quality," Winnebago Director of Product Management Russ Garfin said. "This partnership unlocks opportunities for consumers who desire flexibility across a variety of lifestyle applications. Whether it’s family camping or gear hauling, or weekday work platform to weekend home base, the Winnebago + Adventure Wagon platform empowers our diverse customer base to make it their own.”

"We are proud to team up with the Winnebago brand, a company with a rich history in the RV industry," said Adventure Wagon Founder and CEO Chad Smith. "This collaboration with Winnebago brings a new vision that fills an unmet need in the RV market, one with a more flexible approach to meet every day needs. With this partnership, we are broadening our commitment to make Adventure Wagon’s versatile platform accessible to more people with a turnkey, financeable buying experience through the Winnebago dealer network.”

Interested customers can visit Winnebago’s (www.winnebago.com) or Adventure Wagon's (adventurewagon.com) websites for more information. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for the company’s news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.