The final Mitchell County Mountain Goat fat tire ride of the summer will take place on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Limestone Brewers on Main Street in Osage. Riders will leave the brewery at 6 p.m., then return for beer and pizza.

For more information, contact Limestone Brewers at 641-832-3100 or go to the Mitchell County Mountain Goats Facebook group.

